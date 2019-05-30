|
BIANCHI, Philip A. Of Haverhill, a former longtime resident of Millis, passed away on May 18, 2019. He was 86 years old. Phil was predeceased by his beloved wife, Marie (DiMattia) Bianchi. He was the brother of Edith Arduino, Clare Oyler, Lucy Velardi, Guido and Bernard Bianchi. Phil was the uncle Karen Conti, Phyllis Arduino, Debbie Giordano, Nancy Mele, Julie Burke, and Lucy Matthews. A Graveside Service will be held at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Auburn Rd., Millis on Friday, June 7th at 11am. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Phil, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019