GRANT, Philip A. Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather Philip Allen Grant died unexpectedly on May 22, 2020, at Mt. Auburn Hospital. Philip or "Big Cheese" as he was most often referred to was a lifelong resident of Medford. He was born on September 7, 1938 to Allen and Eleanor (Coes) Grant. He was the beloved husband of Thyra (Larson) for fifty-four years. They had two children; daughter Kristine and her husband Paul of North Andover and son Philip and his wife Michelle of Medford. Philip has three grandsons that were the pride and joy of his life; Shane, Sam and Spencer. Philip was predeceased by sisters Pamela, Iris, Laurel and brother Steve. He is survived by brothers Warren, Richard and his wife Kathy, John and his wife Gayle, Larry, Robert and his wife Jane, George and his wife Muriel, sister Nancy Pittman. Also survived by brother-in-law Bill Larson and his wife Carolyn; sister-in-law law Peg and her late husband Skip Larson as well as countless nieces and nephews. Philip graduated from the Medford Vocational School in 1958. He then went on to proudly serve in the Army for three years, where he was stationed in Germany. Philip worked two jobs to support his family. Route salesman for Frito Lay and concessions at the Boston Garden for forty-three years, where he made many lifelong friends. Philip enjoyed reading and watching sports, most especially cheering for his grandsons. Traveling to Aruba with his family brought him so much happiness and memories of a lifetime. Philip loved his pets and "grandogs," as they brought him so much joy. Big Cheese loved to laugh and easily made others do so as well. This was perhaps one of his greatest gifts. He will be so very missed by all that loved him. Thank you for a lifetime of love, laughter and wonderful memories Big Cheese. We will miss you forever. Arrangements will be privately held. For additional information, please visit www.magliozzifuneralhome.com Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home of Medford
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020