HAWLEY, Philip A. Of Woburn, Tuesday, October 8th. Beloved husband of the late Ruth H. (McIsaac) Hawley. Loving father of Marie P. Hawley of VT, Agnes L. Parise, her husband Paul of Arlington, Joyce E. Hawley of Woburn, Patricia C. Behrens, her husband James of TX, and the late Ruth A. Hawley. Dear brother of the late Robert, his wife Alice of Woburn and the late Irene Santa Maria, her late husband Peter. Cherished grandfather of Kendra, Melissa, Frank, Jimmy, Andrea, Katie, Bobby, Ali, Cody, Mikayla and great-grandfather of 10. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass, which will be held on Saturday, November 2nd, at 10 a.m. in St. Barbara's Church, 138 Cambridge Rd., Woburn. Please meet directly at the church. Interment to follow in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019