SMITH, Philip A. "Phil" Of Weymouth, died March 15, 2020. Philip was born in Stoneham to Ruth Smith of Medford and the late Cecil Howard Smith. He grew up in Medford and attended Malden Catholic High School, later earning his Bachelor's Degree from Northeastern University. Philip worked for many years for the commuter rail as a Lead Crew Dispatch. He enjoyed tennis, hockey, writing and spending time with his family.
Husband to his loving wife of 27 years, Nan (Roche) Smith of Weymouth. Father of Rachel Smith of CA. Brother of Paul Smith and Lauren of CA, Christine Smyth and Alan of ME, Richard Smith and Marti-Jo of ME, Mark Smith and Lael of Medford, MA, Marie Enright and Stephen of ME, Annette Smith and Paul Doyle of Wakefield, MA, Ellen Stanton and James of Melrose, MA, Andrew Smith and Karen of Medford, MA. Philip is also survived by many niece and nephews.
Services will be scheduled at a later date due to the coronavirus outbreak. When scheduled, they will be in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Philip's name to The , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2020