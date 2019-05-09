|
GIORGIO, Philip B. "Moose" Of Roslindale, May 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Eileen (Scanlon). Loving father of Catherine Boudreau of CA, Colette Boudreau of Roslindale and Sean Boudreau of Roslindale. Brother of Paul Giorgio and his wife Julia of South Easton, Cecile Nassise and her husband Michael of South Easton, Gregory Giorgio and his wife Kathy of PA, and the late Rita Smyth. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Monday, May 13th from 11am-1pm with a Funeral Service at 1pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. Philip was a US Army Korean War Veteran and a lifetime member of K of C. He loved gardening, the Bruins, BC Football and the Red Sox. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019