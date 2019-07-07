Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
118 High St
Medford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PHILIP CONSOLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHILIP C. CONSOLO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHILIP C. CONSOLO Obituary
CONSOLO, Philip C. Of Medford, July 5, 2019. Devoted father of Philip Consolo of Saugus, Gina Consolo and her fianc? Brian Robinson of Melrose, and Robert Consolo of Saugus. Former husband of Dorothy (Carter) Consolo of Florida. Loving grandfather of Brian and Lola Robinson. Brother of Jeanne Spinale of Medford, Marie Panzini of Revere, Bernice Tempesta of Revere and Barbara Bramante of Lynnfield. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Wednesday, July 10th, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday from 3 to 8 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Philip's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To leave an online message of condolence please visit dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford - Woburn - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now