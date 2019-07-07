|
CONSOLO, Philip C. Of Medford, July 5, 2019. Devoted father of Philip Consolo of Saugus, Gina Consolo and her fianc? Brian Robinson of Melrose, and Robert Consolo of Saugus. Former husband of Dorothy (Carter) Consolo of Florida. Loving grandfather of Brian and Lola Robinson. Brother of Jeanne Spinale of Medford, Marie Panzini of Revere, Bernice Tempesta of Revere and Barbara Bramante of Lynnfield. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Wednesday, July 10th, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday from 3 to 8 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Philip's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To leave an online message of condolence please visit dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford - Woburn - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2019