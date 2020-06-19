Boston Globe Obituaries
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
CASTELLANO, Ret. Waltham Firefighter Philip V. Of Waltham, March 14th, 2020. Phil is survived by his devoted & loving wife of 52 years, Helen M. (Boudreau) Castellano. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Service in Celebration of Phil's Life in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM on Saturday, June 27th at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held prior to the Service from 10 - 11 a.m. For the safety of those we love and care about during this difficult time, those who wish to attend can do so in accordance with the CDC, Federal and State guidelines. For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information, please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
