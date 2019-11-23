|
CUFF, Philip D. Of Norwood, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 26, at 10AM, from the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street (Route 1A), NORWOOD, followed by an 11AM Mass of Christian Burial in St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 549 Washington Street, Norwood. Burial with full military honors will follow at Highland Cemetery in Norwood. Visitation will be held Monday, November 25, from 4-8PM, at the Funeral Home. For complete obituary, please visit Funeral Home website. Gillooly Funeral Home www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019