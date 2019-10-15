|
|
HERRICK, Dr. Philip D. Died peacefully at his home in Brooksby Village, Peabody, on October 9. He was 94 years old. He was the loving husband of the late Zetta Jane Herrick for 70 years, and is survived by his four children, Douglas Herrick (Anna Herrick) Kate Herrick Tyrrell (Joseph Tyrrell), Julie Herrick Torres (Richard Torres) and Paul Herrick (Becky Herrick), and their eight grandchildren. He was also predeceased by his brother Bruce and survived by his sister Laura. Dr. Herrick served in the US Navy during World War II in the Amphibious Corps in the South Pacific, from 1943 to 1946. Returning to college after the war, he graduated from Otterbein University (Ohio) in 1948, and Western Reserve University School of Medicine in 1952. Following Residency training at Yale-New Haven Hospital and the Boston VA Hospital, he joined the medical staff of Beverly Hospital in 1956, practicing Internal Medicine and Cardiology there for 35 years. Among Dr. Herrick's many achievements at Beverly Hospital, he created the Department of Medical Education in 1957, serving as its first director until 1967, when he became the medical staff's first elected Chief of Medicine. He later served as president of the medical staff from 1973-1976. He was also president of the Massachusetts . Following retirement from medical practice in 1991, he continued in medical management positions, first on the Northeast Health System (NHS) board of trustees for two years, before serving as chairman of the Northeast Hospital board of trustees from 1998 to 2002. Named after Dr. Herrick and another Beverly Hospital physician, Charles Herrick, the Herrick House was opened in 1994, as the first assisted-living complex on the North Shore. In 2005, the NHS board of directors created the Dr. Philip D. Herrick Medallion, an annual physician award to honor the personal and professional characteristics that Dr. Herrick displayed. In his later years, Dr. Herrick and his wife Zetta traveled the world, where they photographed the wildlife in Eastern Africa, rode camels in Egypt and were early visitors to China. Their last trip was to Cambodia and Vietnam in 2008. Dr. Herrick was known for his gentlemanly manners, wry sense of humor, love of photography, and interest in genealogy. A Memorial Service will be held on October 24th, at 11:00, at the First Church of Wenham, One Arbor Street, Wenham, MA. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Massachusetts . Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019