HYATT, Philip D. "Phil" Of Malden, Jan. 25, 2020, he was 76. Beloved husband of Helen (Santomango) Hyatt of 55 years. Devoted father of Tina O'Rourke and husband Brian of Newton, NH and Phil D. Hyatt and wife Amanda Joe Dembroski-Hyatt of Hope Dale, OH. Loving brother of Edward Hyatt and wife Donna of AK & Walter Hyatt and wife Elizabeth of Walpole. Philip was the cherished grandfather of Adam & Kevin O'Rourke, Brayden Clark Dembroski & Abigail Joe Dembroski, proud uncle of Kevin & Daniel Hyatt. Philip's Funeral will be held from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 at 7:45AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church, Malden, at 9AM. Interment to follow in Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Relatives and friends may call at the Funeral Home on Thurs., Jan. 30, 2020 from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Philip's memory can be made to a . Late retired Tool/Maker Machinist for General Motors, Framingham, Tarrytown, NY, & Oklahoma City. For directions & obit: www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 28, 2020