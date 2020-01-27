Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:45 AM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Malden, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PHILIP HYATT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHILIP D. "PHIL" HYATT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHILIP D. "PHIL" HYATT Obituary
HYATT, Philip D. "Phil" Of Malden, Jan. 25, 2020, he was 76. Beloved husband of Helen (Santomango) Hyatt of 55 years. Devoted father of Tina O'Rourke and husband Brian of Newton, NH and Phil D. Hyatt and wife Amanda Joe Dembroski-Hyatt of Hope Dale, OH. Loving brother of Edward Hyatt and wife Donna of AK & Walter Hyatt and wife Elizabeth of Walpole. Philip was the cherished grandfather of Adam & Kevin O'Rourke, Brayden Clark Dembroski & Abigail Joe Dembroski, proud uncle of Kevin & Daniel Hyatt. Philip's Funeral will be held from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 at 7:45AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church, Malden, at 9AM. Interment to follow in Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Relatives and friends may call at the Funeral Home on Thurs., Jan. 30, 2020 from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Philip's memory can be made to a . Late retired Tool/Maker Machinist for General Motors, Framingham, Tarrytown, NY, & Oklahoma City. For directions & obit: www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHILIP's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -