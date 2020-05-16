|
|
DOHERTY, Philip Lifelong resident of Reading, passed away on April 19, 2020, at 88 years, from complications of the Covid-19 virus. Philip was born in Reading to the late John N. Doherty and Katherine (Kennedy) Doherty on March 26, 1932. A proud resident of "Mudville," Phil enjoyed sports, nature and his dogs. He was a "good" pitcher and strong bowler, both passions he shared with his father. He attended St. Patrick's School in Stoneham and Malden Catholic. After his return from his service with the Army in Hawaii, he went to Boston College to complete a college degree and then joined Stone and Webster, working there in the Accounting Department until his retirement. After his father's early death in 1965, he was a diligent caretaker of his mother, until her death in 1990. His many "rescued" dogs were his constant companions as he watched his beloved Red Sox and Patriots. He was buried in a private ceremony. His thanks go to the caregivers and staff of Life Care Center of Stoneham who assisted him in his final years. To send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com Doherty - Barile Family
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020