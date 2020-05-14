|
DOYLE, Philip Of Dedham, April 27, 2020. Born in Skinners Pond, Prince Edward Island to James and Esther Doyle. Beloved husband of Elaine (Norton) Doyle. Loving father of Corey Doyle of Prince Edward Island and Jennifer Capozzi of Lowell. Grandfather of Brett and Brittany Doyle and great-grandfather of Everlee Doyle, all of PEI. Caring brother of Mark, Edward, Leo, John, Roy, Raymond, Anne Shea, Margaret Profit, Christine Murray, Claire MacPherson, Mary Riox, Angela Perry, Marie Chaisson, and the late William Doyle and Stella McLellan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Phil was a heavy equipment operator and had his own snow plowing company. He will be sadly missed by his family and his many friends. He truly was a man who would do anything for you. Funeral Services private. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020