Duffy-Poule Funeral Home
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resources
PHILIP E. HULBIG


1947 - 2020
PHILIP E. HULBIG Obituary
HULBIG, Philip E. Age 73, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Born on January 17, 1947 in Boston, MA, he was a son of the late William J. and Mildred G. (Carlson) Hulbig. United States Army Veteran during the Vietnam Conflict; Silver Star Medal and a Bronze Star Medal for his exceptional service. He was a graduate of Wentworth Institute and owned and operated the family business, WJ Hulbig Construction. Philip was the head coach for the Bishop Feehan Hockey program from 2002 – 2015. Survived by his children, Philip Hulbig and his wife Laurene of North Attleboro, Joseph Hulbig and his wife Tara of Foxboro, Melissa Hurley and her spouse Ken of Northboro, Michael Hulbig and his wife Jamie of Franklin and William Hulbig of North Attleboro; his nine grandchildren, Philip, Regan, Michael, Connor, Gretta, William, Georgia, Hailey, and Joseph; his two brothers, Mark Hulbig and his wife Magdalena of Natick and William Hulbig and his wife Dorothy of Cotuit. Memorial Visitation from 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, ATTLEBORO. For the safety of those who wish to pay their respects, may do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks. In lieu of flowers or other requests, please consider a donation to Massachusetts General Hospital- https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/ please identify that you are making your donation in honor of Philip's memory. To send Philip's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2020
