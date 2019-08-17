|
|
ELLIN, Philip 83, of Winthrop, beloved husband of Susan (Pallin) Ellin. Devoted father of Marvin Ellin & his wife Edythe. Dear brother of Irwin Ellin & the late Melvin & David Ellin & cherished brother-in-law of Jewel Gilbert, her partner Cheryl A. Giles, & Libby Ellin. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews & dear friends. Services from the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, Monday, August 19 at 12:30PM. Interment in Chevra Mishna Cemetery, Lynn. Memorial observation to be held at Philip's former residence following service until 5:30PM, continuing Tuesday & Wednesday, from 2PM-4PM. Contributions in his memory may be made to New England Old Sheepdog Rescue, 49 Stonehedge Rd., Lincoln, MA 01773 or , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For guestbook & directions www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019