CONNORS, Philip F. Of Malden, formerly of Medford, June 23rd. Beloved husband of Kathleen Connors. Father of Carrie Connors of Camden, ME, Kate Orban and her husband Chris of Andover and Jill Schneider and her husband Cory of Short Hills, NJ. Grandfather of Connor, Brady, Cameron, Theodore, Pearl, Clint, Fletcher, Felix, Wyatt and Remy. Brother of Daniel Connors of Medford, Ronnie Connors of Los Banos, CA and Julie Connors of Medford. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Philip was raised and educated in Medford. He is a graduate of Medford High School. After graduation, he attended the United States Naval Academy and later received his MBA at the MIT Sloane School of Management. He served his country honorably during the Vietnam War. After the war, he was a midshipman stationed in Boston. Philip worked as a Financial Analyst for many years. Upon his retirement, he became a consultant to several of the companies he had associations with. Philip was a member and past board member of the Irish American Association of Malden. He was an active parishioner at Immaculate Conception Parish in Malden and a former parishioner at St. James Parish in Medford. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN on Wednesday, July 1st at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Beechbrook Cemetery in Gloucester. Visiting Hours will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 30th from 4-8 PM. Social distancing and face masks are required for anyone in attendance. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020