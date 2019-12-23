|
|
McDERMOTT, Philip G. Of Mission Hill and Jamaica Plain, December 21, 2019. Beloved son of the late Marty and Mary McDermott. Loving brother of Richard and his wife Patricia of MA and NC, Thomas and his wife Jeanne of Walpole, Mary E. "Betsy" Kasper and her husband Paul of Marshfield, David and his wife Kathy of Dedham, Jeanne Beaton and her late husband Ronnie of Weekie Wachee, FL. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Friday, December 27th at 8:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in Mission Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Thursday 4-8pm. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Cerebral Palsy Foundation at www.yourcpf.org For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 24, 2019