HAMRIC, Philip Of Cumberland, RI, brother, uncle, cousin, and good friend gone too soon. With a good and generous heart and an amazing sense of humor, he did wonderful work for the Lions Club, Million Penny Project, and never turned down helping a friend. A champion Candlepin Bowler, he owned Timber Lanes and Squires Loft in Abington for many years. Son of the late Robert and Ann Hamric, he leaves his siblings, Paul in Utah, David of Watertown, and Diane Hamric-Hatstat of Upton.

ProvidenceCremation.com for services & condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
