Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
Resources
More Obituaries for PHILIP DEPASQUALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHILIP HENRY DEPASQUALE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PHILIP HENRY DEPASQUALE Obituary
DePASQUALE, Philip Henry Of Revere, and formerly of Wakefield, on June 14, 2019, at the age of 86. Philip was born on January 1, 1933, in Revere to the late Henry DePasquale and Helen (Ganno). Beloved husband of 58 years to Eleanor (VonEuw). Cherished father of Jeanne Morgan of GA. Adoring grandfather of Joshua, Andrew and Elizabeth Morgan. Caring brother of Ann Eagan of Revere and her late husband Jack. Philip is a brother-in-law to the late Fr. Vincent and Fr. Charles and to many of the VonEuw family. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Philip proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was an officer of the Ancient & Honorable Artillery Company. He founded and served as President to PHD Computer Systems and Boston Billboards Co. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 9:00am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North Shore Community College Memorial foundation in the name of Philip H. DePasquale Scholarship Fund, 1 Ferncroft Rd., Danvers, MA 01923. For complete notice and guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
Download Now