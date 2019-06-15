DePASQUALE, Philip Henry Of Revere, and formerly of Wakefield, on June 14, 2019, at the age of 86. Philip was born on January 1, 1933, in Revere to the late Henry DePasquale and Helen (Ganno). Beloved husband of 58 years to Eleanor (VonEuw). Cherished father of Jeanne Morgan of GA. Adoring grandfather of Joshua, Andrew and Elizabeth Morgan. Caring brother of Ann Eagan of Revere and her late husband Jack. Philip is a brother-in-law to the late Fr. Vincent and Fr. Charles and to many of the VonEuw family. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Philip proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was an officer of the Ancient & Honorable Artillery Company. He founded and served as President to PHD Computer Systems and Boston Billboards Co. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 9:00am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North Shore Community College Memorial foundation in the name of Philip H. DePasquale Scholarship Fund, 1 Ferncroft Rd., Danvers, MA 01923. For complete notice and guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno



