BENTIVEGNA, Philip J. In Revere, December 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Arlene F. "Pinky" (McNulty). Cherished father of Julie Ann Bentivegna of Revere. Brother of the late Lily Fici, Margaret Prato, Fannie Grifoni, Gussie Giardiello, Paul, Vincent, Pasquale, Joseph and Anthony Bentivegna. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Phil's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 4-8 PM, and again at 9 AM, Thursday, for Funeral Services at 10 AM, followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Phil's family is accepting flowers, but donations to would be appreciated.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 10, 2019