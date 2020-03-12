Boston Globe Obituaries
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
(508) 359-2000
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
133 Spring St
Medfield, MA
View Map
PHILIP J. BURR

PHILIP J. BURR Obituary
BURR, Philip J. Age 90 of Medfield, peacefully Tues., March 10, 2020. Beloved husband of June (Doucette) Burr and the late Viola (Tirrisi) Burr. Loving father of Lynne Wright of Goffstown, NH and Philip Burr, Jr. and his wife Teresa of Franklin. Brother of Herbert Burr. Also survived by 17 grandchildren. Funeral Mass Tues., March 17th 10am at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 133 Spring St., Medfield. Burial to follow at Vine Lake Cemetery. Visiting Hours Mon., 4-8 at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso FH, 15 Miller St., MEDFIELD. Contributions may be made in Phil's memory to the Committee to Study Memorials, Town Hall, 459 Main St., Medfield. Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020
