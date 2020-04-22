Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for PHILIP CANNATA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHILIP J. CANNATA


1924 - 2020
PHILIP J. CANNATA Obituary
CANNATA, Philip J. Of Winthrop, April 19, 2020. Devoted husband of Rose (Falzarano). Loving father of John P. Cannata and his wife Deborah of Peabody and Philip C. Cannata and his partner Marcio Correia of Florida. Dear brother of Jeanette Gillen of Winthrop and the late Mary Consolo, Vincenzina Ruggiero, Lucy LaMattina and Charles Cannata. Cherished grandfather of Matthew J. Cannata. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.He was one of the kindest men we ever knew, always so genuine in his interest in what you were doing, always offering a warm embrace and a loving smile Funeral Services and Interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery are private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make an act of kindness in Philip's memory. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020
