PHILIP J. COGAN

PHILIP J. COGAN Obituary
COGAN, Philip J. …Tewksbury Hospital, WWII Vet.; 96 TEWKSBURY – Philip, age 96, a lifelong resident of Tewksbury and a Veteran of WWII, died June 20. Beloved husband for fifty-six years of the late Isabelle Ann (Downs) Cogan; son of the late Edmund and Bridget (Regan) Cogan. He leaves four children, Barry Cogan and Alicia Frank of Hookset, NH, and their children Xander and Dagny, Phyllis Cate and her husband, Dave, of Pelham, NH, and their children, Stephen and wife, Jessica Cate, of Manchester, NH, and Meredith and Garrett Ginter of Vancouver, WA, Roger Cogan and his wife, Lauren, of Billerica, and Peter Cogan of Tewksbury; many nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by his siblings, Walter "Wally" Cogan, Edward "Eddy" Cogan, infant Edmund Cogan, Mary Thornton, and Helen O'Brien. At his request funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or are encouraged. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cogan family. For e-condolences, visit www.legacy.com. For complete obituary see: www.tewksburyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2020
