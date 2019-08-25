|
HOLLAND, Philip J. Of Woburn, August 21. Husband of Ethel J. (Choquette) Holland. Father of Jannique C. Holland of Lowell. Brother of Francis Holland, Jr. of Stoneham and Helen Enos of Reading. Brother-in-law of Arthur and Geraldine Francoeur of Fall River. Funeral from the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., STONEHAM, on Wednesday, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Eulalia Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's School, 20 Pleasant St., Stoneham, MA 02180. For obit/directions/guestbook: mcdonaldfs.com
