McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-0405
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Eulalia Church
50 Ridge Street
Winchester, MA
PHILIP J. HOLLAND


1933 - 2019
HOLLAND, Philip J. Of Woburn, August 21. Husband of Ethel J. (Choquette) Holland. Father of Jannique C. Holland of Lowell. Brother of Francis Holland, Jr. of Stoneham and Helen Enos of Reading. Brother-in-law of Arthur and Geraldine Francoeur of Fall River. Funeral from the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., STONEHAM, on Wednesday, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Eulalia Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's School, 20 Pleasant St., Stoneham, MA 02180. For obit/directions/guestbook: mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2019
