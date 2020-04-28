|
KANE , Philip J. Of West Roxbury, formerly of Norwood, and Brighton, originally of Mission Hill, passed away on April 26, 2020. Beloved son of the late John and Anne (Griffin) Kane. Devoted brother of Mary Merner and her late husband Cornelius of West Roxbury, Thomas Kane and his late wife Katherine of Roslindale, Robert Kane and his wife Mary of West Roxbury, Barbara Murphy and her husband John of Roslindale, Anne T. Barry and her late husband John of Dedham, and the late John Kane and his late wife Lucille, Michael Kane and his late wife Cathy, and Martin Kane. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. U.S. Marine Korea War Veteran. Retired Facilities Manager for the Archdiocese of Boston. A private family funeral service will be held at P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Friday, May 1st. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Philip's memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-1905. For online guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020