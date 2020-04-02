Boston Globe Obituaries
PHILIP J. "PHIL" MILANO

PHILIP J. "PHIL" MILANO Obituary
MILANO, Philip J. "Phil" Formerly of Arlington, on April 1, 2020, age 94. Beloved husband of the late Mary T. Alessi Milano. Loving father of Marlene Cipolaro and husband John of Lowell, and Joyce Lesanto and husband John of Arlington. Cherished grandfather of Anthony Phillips and wife Linda, Stephen Phillips, Cara Ronzio and husband Jonathan, Micheal Lesanto and Stacey Lesanto. Great-grandfather of Tatiana and Vanessa Phillips, Christopher and Nicholas Phillips, and Luca and Giuliana Ronzio. Son of the late Vincenzo and Angelina Milano. Dear brother of Vincent Milano of Revere, Carmela (Mal) Infante of Revere, Joseph Milano of California, and the late Salvatore Milano, Josephine DeSisto and John Milano. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Phil was a World War II Veteran serving as a U.S. Army Medic in the Pacific Theater. He retired from Itek of Lexington where he worked on the Viking I and II Mars Landers. Phil was a former member of the Retired Men's Club of Arlington, where he performed with The Singing Grandpops. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, ARLINGTON. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Please check back for updates. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to send an online condolence.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020
