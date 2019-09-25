Boston Globe Obituaries
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2723
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
790 Salem St
Malden, MA
PHILIP J. ORETO


1942 - 2019
PHILIP J. ORETO Obituary
ORETO, Philip J. Of Malden, formerly Revere and Chelsea, on September 23rd. Beloved husband for 45 years to the late Frances M. (Racki) Oreto. Devoted father of Joanne Murphy and her husband Kevin of Malden and Philip Oreto and his wife Amy of Danvers. Cherished grandfather of Brendan Murphy, Philip Oreto and Julia Oreto. Dear brother of the late Alfred J. Oreto and Louise Grabowski. Visiting Hours: will be held at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA on Thursday from 5-8 P.M. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral Mass on Friday, Sept. 27 in St. Joseph's Church, 790 Salem St., Malden, at 9:00 A.M. Services will conclude with Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Funeral Home fully handicap-accessible, ample parking opposite Funeral Home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 26, 2019
