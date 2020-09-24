PARISI, Philip J. Of Reading, Sept. 18th. Loving wife and partner of Pamela (Davis) Parisi of 49 years. Together, they traveled the globe, visiting, photographing, sampling the sites, the cuisines and the gardens of over 40 countries on 5 continents over 54 years. They created a home and garden that was both tranquil and magical, filled with the puppets he collected from around the world.



Philip applied his creativity and design abilities to everything he did. He was an avid gardener, creative cook and mixologist. While in high school, he formed a local Gloucester singing group, "The Keytones," to sing the popular R&B songs of the time. His interest in music covered many disciplines but his interest was the early music of R&B from the 50s.



Philip graduated in 1959 from Gloucester High School. He earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Mass. College of Art and Design in 1964. He served as an Officer in the US Air Force on three continents and he retired from the Air Force in 1972 as a Squadron Commander with the rank of Captain.



After leaving the Air Force, he earned his Master of Fine Arts degree from UMASS Dartmouth in 1974 and worked as a designer and art director for Global Packaging, including graphics and structural design, until his retirement in 2000.



He was the son of the late Clotilda "Babe" and John Parisi. He is survived by his sister Diane Rodolosi and her husband Vincent of Gloucester, his sister-in-law Dianne Rutledge and her husband Ronald of Raymond, NH, his brother-in-law Lawrence Davis and his wife Glenda of Winter Haven, FL, and nephews and nieces: John, Nicola, Karin, Kenneth and their children.



Philip was a friend and inspiration to many. His humor and style will be missed by all that knew him. A Memorial Service will be held privately, at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., NORTH READING. Cota Family Funeral Home



