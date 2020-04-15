|
ANDREWS, Philip Jon Died peacefully in his sleep on April 12, 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Katherine and Elizabeth; his son, John; his grandchildren, Maggie, Calla, Philip, and Ava; as well as his relatives and friends across the globe. His beloved wife, Eva Cecilia, predeceased him in 2018. An only child born to Greek immigrants, Phil graduated from Milton Academy and went on to receive his undergraduate degree from Harvard College and his medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine. He also studied the history of medicine at Johns Hopkins University. During the Vietnam War, Phil served as a physician in the United States Navy, stationed in Taipei, Taiwan. In addition to his distinguished career as chief of radiology at Cambridge City Hospital and Harvard Community Health Plan, Phil passionately pursued myriad interests—chief among them, wine making. He was a vibrant soul, with the gift of fierce intellectual curiosity and a talent for deep friendship. A Memorial Service will be held in Phil's honor in the months to come. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the American Civil Liberties Union. Please share a condolence message with the Andrews family at www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020