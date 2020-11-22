DOHERTY, Philip K. Of Medford, formerly of Stoneham, November 20, 2020, at age 54. Beloved son of the late Charles Doherty and Phyllis (Hill) Doherty. Cherished brother of Charles Doherty and his wife Barbara, Glen Doherty and Paula Zavrl and her husband Frank. Devoted uncle of Julie, Mark and Laura Zavrl. Also survived by his best pal, Claude. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Phil's family on Tuesday, Nov. 24th, from 4-8pm, in the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM. Per MA regulations, face coverings must be worn while at the Funeral Home, and not more than 40% capacity will be allowed in the Funeral Home at one time. Please honor Phil by making donations in his memory to the West End House by visiting westendhouse.org
