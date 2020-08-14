|
|
LYONS, Philip M. Of Westwood, MA and North Conway, NH, died July 4th, 2020. Son of Mary C. (McQuilliam) Lyons and the late Joseph B. Lyons. Brother of Joseph B. Lyons of West Roxbury, MA, Paul H. Lyons of Norwood, MA, and William Lyons of Cambridge, MA. He was the beloved uncle to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Philip was a graduate of Westwood High School and the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Marine Corps and a Career Merchant Marine Officer.
Funeral arrangements are private due to Covid-19 restrictions. Donations can be made in Phil's memory to the Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy at www.foundationforpn.org/online-donations Holden-Dunn-Lawler
www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020