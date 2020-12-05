CONLEY, Philip Raymond Of Stoughton, MA, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, on November 23, 2020. Age 88 years. He was born on October 5, 1932, the son of the late Reverend Raymond Conley and the late Helen (Simmons) Conley.
Beloved husband of Lois Evelyn (Grinnell) Conley for 41 years. Loving father of Thomas F. Conley of Durham, NH, his fiancee Sandra Wyman, and her son Everett.
Phil held degrees in Music Education from Drake University and Boston University. After his service as a Army musician, Phil taught music in Iowa and in the Wayland public schools. A change in the direction of his life brought him to Simmons University for a Master's degree in Library Science.
For the next 22 years, Phil served as Director of Library Services at Associated Grantmakers of Massachusetts. On his retirement, he was commended for this service to the philanthropic community of Massachusetts by Governor Jane Swift.
After his retirement to his family home in Stoughton, Phil continued to enjoy his nature walks and museum visits, his photography, his gardening, and his neighborhood friends. He also took especial pleasure in building and running his model railroad and in spending time with his newly-extended family. All funeral services will be private at this time.
Memorial gifts in Phil's name may be made to the charity of one's choice
.
