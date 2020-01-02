|
|
ROMANO, Philip "Phil" Passed away peacefully on December 31st, 2019. Beloved father of Lu Ann Arciero and husband Thomas of East Boston, Paul Duggan and husband Thomas of Bradford, MA. Dear brother of Annetta Romano, Virginia Cotter, Irene Marcucci, and Louis "Chick" Romano. Cherished grandfather of Ashley, Jason, Krysta, and Courtney. Former husband of Mary (Lentini) Romano. Also survived by his many loving nieces. nephews and the late Michael Marcucci. Philip was the proprietor of Romano Truck Leasing, LLC. He is a past employee of the Massachusetts Turnpike Authority. He was also a longtime member of the Winthrop Elks. Philip enjoyed anything to do with the ocean and working on machinery. May he rest in peace. In accordance to the family's wishes, all Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Philip's name to Healing Winds North Shore, 6 Lynde Street #2, Salem, MA 01970, www.healingwindsusa.org For more info or to send an online condolence, visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020