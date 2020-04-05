|
O'DONNELL, Philip R."Phil" Age 83, Of Mashpee, formerly of North Reading. It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and Papa on April 3, 2020 peacefully at his home in Mashpee, with family by his side. Phil was born on October 28, 1936 and raised in Somerville. He was the second of four children born to the late William O'Donnell and Anne (Flaherty). While living in Somerville, Phil met and married Marilynn, the love of his life. Together they moved to North Reading and raised their three children. They eventually retired to Cape Cod, where Phil and Marilynn continued to be committed to their family and spending quality time together, enjoying their marriage of 62 years. Phil was a positive role model in the lives of his family and friends. He will be remembered for his tenacity and work ethic, a trait he worked to pass on to his children and grandchildren. In 1954, after graduating from St. Clement High School, he began working at John Hancock Life Insurance Company as a messenger in the mail room. He was just 19 years old, and through hard work and determination he created a career at John Hancock that spanned over 45 years. A career that started in the mail room and resulted in his eventual promotion to Vice President of Underwriting. In his personal and professional life, Phil demonstrated a strong sense of leadership and strength and he was loved and respected by all who knew him. One of Phil's greatest joys was supporting and coaching his grandchildren in their own lives and careers. He was gifted with the ability to listen and encouraged each of his grandchildren to be their very best. Phil leaves behind his beloved wife Marilynn (Gove) O'Donnell and his children, Anne Buttner and her husband Paul of Haverhill, Philip R. O'Donnell, Jr. and his wife, Cynthia of Amherst, NH and the late Maura O'Donnell. He was the beloved Papa to five grandchildren, Brian O'Donnell and his partner Lisa Swanson, Katherine Buttner, Thomas Buttner, Nicholas O'Donnell and his wife Caroline, Carolyn O'Donnell and her fiancé Adam Shope and great-granddaughter Kalina. Phil also leaves behind his brother James O'Donnell and his wife Carol of Boston, the late William O'Donnell and his surviving wife Jean of Woonsockett, RI, and the late Stephen O'Donnell. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Phil's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral Services are private at this time. A Memorial and Celebration of Philip's Life will be held for family and friends at a later date. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2020