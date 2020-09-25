ELIA, Philip Russell, MD Of The Villages, FL, and formerly of South Natick and Cape Cod, MA, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 5th in the company of his family. Dr. Elia was 79. A native of Boston, he was the beloved son of Drs. Andrew D. and Dimetra Tsina Elia, the first Albanian woman doctor. Dr. Elia was the adored husband of Kathleen Doolin Elia and loving father of Wendy Bertino (James) of Ashland, MA, Kristin George (Philip) of The Villages, FL, Cheryl Elia and Valerie Lund (Tyler) of Hillsborough, NC. He was the grandfather of six: Megan Bertino, Jenna Russo (Dominic), Kyle and Grace George, and Sydney and Phoebe Lund. Dr. Elia was overjoyed with his great-granddaughter Josephine Russo, age 1. A brilliant class clown he was a graduate of Boston Latin School, Amherst College, and Boston University Medical School. He served as Class President at all three. A practicing Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Elia worked side by side with his wife Kathleen as his surgical nurse. He was known and loved for his skill and gentle compassionate nature. Arrangements are private. If desired, contributions in his honor may be made to the cause that drew him to his profession: Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23453.