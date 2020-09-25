1/1
PHILIP RUSSELL ELIA M.D.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PHILIP's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELIA, Philip Russell, MD Of The Villages, FL, and formerly of South Natick and Cape Cod, MA, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 5th in the company of his family. Dr. Elia was 79. A native of Boston, he was the beloved son of Drs. Andrew D. and Dimetra Tsina Elia, the first Albanian woman doctor. Dr. Elia was the adored husband of Kathleen Doolin Elia and loving father of Wendy Bertino (James) of Ashland, MA, Kristin George (Philip) of The Villages, FL, Cheryl Elia and Valerie Lund (Tyler) of Hillsborough, NC. He was the grandfather of six: Megan Bertino, Jenna Russo (Dominic), Kyle and Grace George, and Sydney and Phoebe Lund. Dr. Elia was overjoyed with his great-granddaughter Josephine Russo, age 1. A brilliant class clown he was a graduate of Boston Latin School, Amherst College, and Boston University Medical School. He served as Class President at all three. A practicing Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Elia worked side by side with his wife Kathleen as his surgical nurse. He was known and loved for his skill and gentle compassionate nature. Arrangements are private. If desired, contributions in his honor may be made to the cause that drew him to his profession: Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23453.

View the online memorial for Philip Russell, MD ELIA


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved