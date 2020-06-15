|
SINGLETON, Philip Philip Stephen Singleton (Chummy) died on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at his home in Lynnfield, MA at the age of 81. He was surrounded by his family, friends and loved ones, listening to Irish music and resting comfortably. He was born in 1939 at Salem Hospital to Grace and Philip Singleton. Though he left us peacefully and quietly, he lived his life with great passion and a deep devotion to those things he enjoyed. He was a loving husband to Nancy, his wife of 35 years; a devoted Father to his three daughters Tara, Erin and Danielle; and a fierce protector of his many pets. After graduating from St. John's Prep Phil attended Notre Dame University and served in the Army Reserves. He also spent many hours watching and attending sporting events, the most notable of which were in South Bend at his Alma Mater, Notre Dame. He graduated from Notre Dame in 1960, his favorite university in the world, and he was invited to become an honorary member of the Notre Dame Monogram Club for his very generous support of the ND Athletics Department, in general, and the basketball programs, in particular. Phil was a Celtics season ticket holder for over 30 years and also a lifelong fan of the Red Sox, Bruins and Patriots. Known for his intelligence and business savvy, Phil was a pioneer in the field of adaptively reusing former mill buildings, factories, schools and churches for affordable housing. Growing up on Gallows Hill in Salem likely inspired him to develop many projects in that area. During his extensive career, which continued until the day of his passing, Phil developed over 4,000 housing units along the East coast of the country, saving dozens of buildings from demolition and creating affordable homes for the residents. In his spare time, Phil enjoyed playing golf at Salem Country Club, having won three Salem Four Ball Championships over the course of his lengthy tenure. Each and every day Phil read the box scores for every game of whatever season was ongoing and would recite any interesting statistics that he found throughout the course of the day. Perhaps the most enduring quality that Phil was known for was his penchant for the perfect one-line retort while in a business meeting, on the golf course, or at dinner with friends. It is notable that his last citation in a local newspaper was described in the paper as "Mr. Singleton replied with a colorful, though unprintable response." His dear friend Mike Murphy once told Phil that his epithet should be "Phil said the things that others just think." Phil is survived by his wife Nancy Margolin Singleton, daughters Tara Singleton, Danielle Singleton and her fiancé Drake Alfieri, Erin Ray and her husband John Ray and Phil's Grandson Johnjohn. Phil was predeceased by his numerous pets. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Ouimet Scholarship Fund or the North East Animal Shelter in Salem. Visiting Hours: The family will be holding a private service at Murphy's Funeral Home in Salem. They also plan on having a celebration of Phil's life later this summer when the COVID restrictions are lifted. The family knows that Phil would prefer a good old Irish wake with people eating, drinking, and sharing stories as opposed to a limited, socially distanced group waving to each other from their cars. The family looks forward to joining his friends and loved ones then. In the meantime, if you are so inclined please raise a glass of Grey Goose to the witty and brilliant man that he was. For more information or online guestbook, please call 978-744-0497 or visit murphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 17, 2020