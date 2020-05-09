|
TAYLOR, Philip Stuart (June 22, 1943 - May 7, 2020), of Belmont and Watertown, died peacefully in Aventura, Florida, as a result of complications of cancer treatment. A graduate of Watertown High School and Northeastern University, Philip spent 31 years as a member of the Lexington Police Department, where he made lifelong friends and had great respect for the men and women of the LPD. Known affectionately as "Brub" by family and close friends, he is survived by sisters, Diane Taylor and Pamela McCourt (Edward), his brother, Vincent Taylor (Carole), and many nieces and nephews. Defined by his exemplary character, he will be greatly missed by many and remembered for his sensitivity, quiet strength, and care for his fellow human. As a result of the public health concerns, Funeral Services will be private. MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020