CROTTY, Dr. Philip T. Jr. Age 89 of Brighton, passed away on June 8, 2019. He was born in New York City to the late Ann (Ford) and Philip T. Crotty, Sr., and lived most of his life in Boston. He leaves behind several cousins, 20 Godchildren, and many dear friends. He was a professor of Management (Emeritus) in the College of Business Administration at Northeastern University. Professor Crotty had a varied career in industry, government, and academe. In industry he was a business economist and held several managerial positions. In government he was a member of Massachusetts Governor King's management task force and served on the Governor's Advisory Committee for the Massachusetts Department of Revenues. At Northeastern University, Professor Crotty held a number of administrative positions including, most recently, Vice President for Academic Administration, Senior Vice President and Acting Provost, and Senior Vice President for University Administration. He also held both administrative and faculty positions in the College of Business Administration, including Associate Dean, Acting Dean, and Professor of Management. He has written extensively in the areas of management development, managing an aging work force, and the development of graduate business education. He held an AB from Holy Cross College, an AM from Harvard University, and MSc from Oxford University, MBA and EdD degrees from Boston University, and a DBA (Honorary) from Northeastern University. He was a member of a number of Honor Societies and professional associations. His Directorships have included Greater Boston Better Business Bureau, Consumer Affairs Foundation, Carroll Center for the Blind, Cardinal Cushing School (Hanover), Youville Hospital Foundation, Christendom College (Virginia), and SPES Program for Boston's Disadvantaged youth. Dr. Crotty was a Knight of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem, a devout Catholic and daily communicant throughout his life. He is a Veteran of the United States Army during Korean Conflict. He traveled extensively throughout his life with his favorite cities abroad being London and Rome. He enjoyed classical and Irish music, had a passion for history and was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. Visiting Hours in St. Lawrence Church, 774 Boylston Street (Rt. 9), Chestnut Hill, on Tuesday, June 18th, from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass will be held in the Church on Wednesday, June 19th, at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment at Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Crotty may be made to St. Clements Eucharistic Shrine, 1105 Boylston St., Boston, MA 02215. For directions and guestbook please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000 Published in The Boston Globe from June 11 to June 12, 2019