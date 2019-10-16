|
|
WHITE, Br. Philip, CFX Of Danvers, age 94, formerly Brother Claver, CFX, a member of the Congregation of the Brothers of Saint Francis Xavier for seventy-six years, who taught locally at Saint John's Prep in Danvers and for more than two decades at Malden Catholic High School. In addition to his brothers in religion, Brother Philip leaves a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Harry White, Marie Driscoll, Elizabeth Clem, and Robert White. Funeral Mass on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at 3PM in the Chapel of Saint John's Preparatory School, 72 Spring St., Danvers. Burial will follow in Xaverian Brothers Cemetery, Danvers. Visitation will be prior to the Mass beginning at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brother Philip's name may be made to the Xaverian Brothers Retirement Fund, 4409 Frederick Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229. Arrangements are by C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., DANVERS SQUARE. For full obituary, directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors 28 Elm Street, Danvers 978-777-7900
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019