Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors
28 Elm Street
Danvers, MA 01923-2802
(978) 777-7900
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel of Saint John's Preparatory School,
72 Spring St.
Danvers, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Chapel of Saint John's Preparatory School
72 Spring St
Danvers., MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PHILIP WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BR. PHILIP WHITE CFX

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BR. PHILIP WHITE CFX Obituary
WHITE, Br. Philip, CFX Of Danvers, age 94, formerly Brother Claver, CFX, a member of the Congregation of the Brothers of Saint Francis Xavier for seventy-six years, who taught locally at Saint John's Prep in Danvers and for more than two decades at Malden Catholic High School. In addition to his brothers in religion, Brother Philip leaves a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Harry White, Marie Driscoll, Elizabeth Clem, and Robert White. Funeral Mass on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at 3PM in the Chapel of Saint John's Preparatory School, 72 Spring St., Danvers. Burial will follow in Xaverian Brothers Cemetery, Danvers. Visitation will be prior to the Mass beginning at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brother Philip's name may be made to the Xaverian Brothers Retirement Fund, 4409 Frederick Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229. Arrangements are by C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., DANVERS SQUARE. For full obituary, directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors 28 Elm Street, Danvers 978-777-7900
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHILIP's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now