LIPSON, Phillip D. Age 75 of Topsfield, formerly of Brookline, passed away suddenly on April 11th. Survived by his loving life partner of 40 years, Linda A. Vitale. Due to the current health crisis, visitation and funeral services will remain private. Interment at Sharon Memorial Park Cemetery, Sharon, MA. For more information or to send condolences, please go to the online guestbook at www.stanetskymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020