MURPHY, Phillip E. Age 61, of Acton, formerly of Reading & Peabody, MA, Aug. 31, 2019. Survived by his wife of 26 years, Mary Ellen Savoia Murphy; two children, Kara & Ben, both of Acton; parents George & Joanne (O'Brien) Murphy of Peabody; 5 brothers, Paul of Peabody, Ross & wife Wendy of Danvers, Mark & Robert both of Peabody, Sean & wife Mary Ellen of North Andover; two sisters, Laurie of Peabody & Julie of Lynn; mother-in-law Nancy Savoia of Winthrop; sisters-in-law Fran Devitt & husband Les, Theresa Scalzi & husband PJ, all of Concord, along with many nieces & nephews. Born in Brunswick, GA & raised in Peabody; 1976 graduate of St. John's Preparatory School in Danvers; received his bachelor's degree from Merrimack College in Niorth Andover; worked in the banking field for many years as an asset based lender. Visiting Fri., Sept. 6th, from 4-8 P.M., at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte 111), ACTON. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Sat., Sept. 7th at 10 A.M., in St. Elizbabeth of Hungary Church, 89 Arlington St., Acton, with burial following in Woodlawn Cemetery, 104 Concord Rd., Acton Ctr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Phillip to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Life story, directions & online condolences at actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019