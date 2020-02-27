|
MARSH, Phillip G. "Pinky" Of Needham, MA, died on February 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Lucille B. (Neiterman) Marsh. Devoted father of Mitchell Marsh and his wife Esther, Elissa Grunes and her husband Kenneth, Paul Marsh and his wife Nancy. Dear grandfather of Elana Snyder and her husband Stephen, David Marsh, Adam Grunes and his wife Danielle, Jason Grunes, Brandon Grunes and his wife Samantha, Jenna Goldstein and her husband Joshua, Suzannah Marsh, Leslie Marsh, and Aaron Marsh. Proud great-grandfather of Hannah, Abigail, Audriana, Samara, Cora, Owen, Quinn, and Jaylin. Loving brother of the late Eliot Marsh. Services will be held at Temple Reyim, 1860 Washington St., Newton, MA 02466 on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2 pm. Interment to take place at Zviller Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury, MA 02132. Shiva will be at his residence following interment with minyan at 6 pm, Monday 1 – 4 and 6 - 8 pm, with minyan at 7 pm, and continuing Tuesday 1 – 4 and 6 - 8 pm, with minyan at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple Reyim, 1860 Washington St., Newton, MA 02466 or Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Arrangements by Brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 28, 2020