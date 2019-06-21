|
PISCOPO, Phillip John Phillip J. Piscopo, who led a varied and exciting work history, died May 4, 2019 of complications from Parkinson's disease. He was 76. Piscopo died in Warren, NH after a three year struggle with this disease. Piscopo served honorably in the Air Force. He also obtained a PhD from Boston College, was an executive, teacher, gymnastics coach, park ranger, professor, plus numerous other careers. He loved life, nature, and the pursuit of knowledge. He believed knowledge came from all avenues, not just the classroom. Visiting Hours: A Celebration of Life will be held on June 29, 2019 at Warren Town Hall, Warren, NH, at noon. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to .
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019