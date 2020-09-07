CONNELLY, Phillip K. Age 63, of Swampscott and formerly of Winthrop, died on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at North Shore Medical Center, Salem Hospital, following a brief illness. He was the devoted husband of Yvonne (Fisher) Connelly, with whom he shared 37 years of marriage on August 28th. Born in Boston, MA in 1957, he was the son of the late Arthur and Valerie (McLean) Connelly. In addition to his wife Yvonne, Phillip is survived by his loving daughters, Jennifer Garcia and her husband Enrique of La Mirada, CA, Denise Connelly of Swampscott and Kristen Malik and her husband Haas of Castro Valley, CA, his grandchildren, Nicholas Garcia and his wife Sayaka, Antonio Garcia, Kaden Malik and Layla Malik, his great-grandchildren, Eren and Roman Garcia, his sister Sheryl Calandra and her husband Stephen of Winthrop, his nephew Kevin Gorman and his wife Karen, his niece Michelle Robbins and her husband Blake and his great-niece and great-nephew, Kaylin and Gavin Gorman. Visiting Hours: Private Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Solimine Funeral Homes, LYNN. Online guestbook for family and friends to offer condolences at www.solimine.com