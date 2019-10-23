|
RENZETTI, Phillip L. Age 75, of Falmouth, formerly of Dedham and Foxboro, MA, passed away on October 21, 2019. Husband of Kathleen A. (Hennessy) Renzetti; father of Jeanette Volk and her husband Scott, Lisa Ault and her husband David, and Amy Toomey and her husband Michael, all of Easton, MA; grandfather of Emily and Ben Volk, Katie, Ellie and Maggie Ault and Elizabeth, Jack and Kathleen Toomey. Also survived by his brother Carl and his wife Dawn of Nashua, NH and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Anita. Born in Arlington, MA and raised in Dedham, the son of P. Louis and Katherine (Solitro) Renzetti. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations in Phil's memory to: The Oncology Unit at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, MA (www.bidplymouth-giving.org/give-now/) or the MDS Foundation (www.mds-foundation.org/donate/). For online guestbook, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 25, 2019