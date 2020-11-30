MARINO, Phillip Marino, Philip A., of East Boston, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. Dear brother of the late Joseph, Peter, and Nicolena Marino. Loving longtime boyfriend of Helen Kennedy and her family, Peggy Kennedy. Cherished uncle of Jean Nowicki, James Robinson, Dennis Marino, and Steven Marino. Family and friends will honor Philip's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, (Orient Heights) EAST BOSTON, Thursday, Dec. 3 , from 3-5 PM. A Funeral Mass (please go directly to church) will be held at St. Joseph - St. Lazarus Church, East Boston, on Friday, Dec. 4, at 10 AM. Services will conclude with Philip being laid to rest at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Peabody. Philip is a former principal for Boston Public Schools at the Samuel Adams Elementary School. For more info or to send an online condolence, visit ruggieromh.com
East Boston 617-569-0990