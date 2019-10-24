|
|
GREENE, Phillip McGovern Of Salem, New Hampshire, passed away at the age of 68 on the evening of October 17, 2019, after a brief stay with in Lincoln, MA. During his life, Phil worked for GTE and Compugraphic, as an electronics specialist, work that he loved. Phil was a champion for the disabled. His voice was heard to provide adequate and functional voting booths for the disabled in the town of Salem, New Hamshire. Loving son of the late Marion E. Greene (2009). Loving husband of the late Lesley (Merrit) Greene (2016). Phil is survived by his sister Patricia Bakerian and her husband Edward Bakerian. Loving uncle of Michael Bakerian and Laura Bakerian Festa. Phil is also survived by his lifelong friend Robert Allen of Oklahoma. Funeral Service and burial are private. Arrangements by Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, WATERTOWN.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 25, 2019