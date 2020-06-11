|
TWOMBLY, Phillip Norton Passed away peacefully at home on June 4, 2020, at the age of 97. Phil was born on September 27, 1922 in Arlington, MA to Harold Mouton Twombly and Eva Colbath Twombly. In 1941, Phil attended Boston University but his studies were interrupted by World War II. He enlisted in the 10th Mountain Division, the Army's elite mountain troops. Phil earned a Bronze Star. Phil returned to BU in 1946, where he earned a Business degree while serving as captain of the rowing team. After graduation, Phil met Betsy Houser and they married in 1948 at Owls' Head, her family's beloved summer home on Newfound Lake in Hebron, NH. At 27, Phil joined Seaboard Plywood and Lumber Company where he became Vice President. In 1972 he co-founded North Atlantic Millwork Corporation, based in Waltham, MA, which grew to over 400 employees and had five locations around New England. Phil served on local community boards and was a philanthropist for many local organizations. He established an endowment for Boston University's rowing team. A natural athlete, Phil stayed active in retirement, and continued to ski until he was 90 years old. He was predeceased by Betsy, his beloved wife of 70 years, and is survived by his children: Stephen Twombly of Roxbury, VT, Martha Twombly of Hebron, NH, Andrew Twombly of Hebron, NH, Peter Twombly of Jamestown, RI and Carol Twombly of Nevada City, CA; his twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 15, 2020