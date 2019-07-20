|
NADEAU, Phillip Roy Age 78, passed through the pearly gates of heaven, on July 18, 2019, freed from pain and at peace. He was born in Bristol, CT, on September 26, 1940. He spent the majority of his life in Massachusetts, retiring to Fort Lauderdale, FL in 2004.
He raised two sons, Roy and Tim, both of Massachusetts. He also leaves a sister, Iris Anastasi, husband, Joe, of Fort Lauderdale, FL, sister, Joyce Winters, husband Robert, of Simsbury, CT, grandsons, Cory, wife Shelby, of California, Sean, of MA, and one great-grandson, Stryker. Services private.
He will be missed, Rest in Peace, until we meet again.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019