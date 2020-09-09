LIVINGSTON, Phillip W. Of Billerica, formerly of Cambridge, September 5, 2020, age 86. Beloved husband of the late Elaine (Lawrence) Livingston. Devoted father of Deborah Robbins and her husband Joseph of Nashua, NH, Sandra Aurilio and her husband Anthony of Tewksbury, Kathleen Deckert and her husband Thomas of Plymouth, Phillip Livingston and his wife Stacey of Cambridge, and Stephen Livingston and his wife Julie of Scituate. Brother of the late Margaret Bailey, Eileen Bacci and Sheila Brennick. Also survived by 11 loving grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Rd. (Rt. 3A), BILLERICA, Saturday, September 12, at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish at St. Theresa's Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10:00 AM. Face coverings and social distancing measures will be in place. Army Veteran, Retired from Mass. Water Resources. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Phillip's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, stjude.org
Interment, Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. www.burnsfuneralhomes.com