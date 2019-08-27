Boston Globe Obituaries
PHILOMENA B. (MCCORMACK) DONOHOE

DONOHOE, Philomena B. (McCormack) Of Canton, passed away August 27th surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Peter P. "Paul". Mother of Mary Nally and her husband Jim of Canton, Anthony Donohoe of West Roxbury, Pauline Coyne of Readville, Peadar Donohoe and his wife Brenda of Ireland, and Leonard Donohoe and his wife Elizabeth of Newton. Sister of the late Anthony, Kathleen & Pearse McCormack. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a grandson, Seamus Nally. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Thursday from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Friday morning at 10. Burial St. Mary's Cemetery, Canton. Donations may be made in her memory to St. John the Evangelist Church, 700 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021 or to Old Colony Hospice 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 28, 2019
